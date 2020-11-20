A Director at Chimerix is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Chimerix (CMRX – Research Report), Martha Demski, exercised options to buy 7,042 CMRX shares at $2.35 a share, for a total transaction value of $16.55K.

This recent transaction increases Martha Demski’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $142.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Chimerix has an average volume of 20. The company has a one-year high of $3.89 and a one-year low of $1.19.

Starting in February 2020, CMRX received 10 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Chimerix has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.