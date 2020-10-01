A Director at Chesapeake Energy (Other OTC: CHKAQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ – Research Report), Thomas L. Ryan, sold shares of CHKAQ for $23.12K.

This is Ryan’s first Sell trade following 14 Buy transactions. In addition to Thomas L. Ryan, 2 other CHKAQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Chesapeake Energy has an average volume of 83.50K.

The insider sentiment on Chesapeake Energy has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomas L. Ryan’s trades have generated a -11.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.