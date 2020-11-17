A Director at Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE MKT: CQP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP – Research Report), James Robert Ball, sold shares of CQP for $224.7K.

The company has a one-year high of $42.88 and a one-year low of $17.75. CQP’s market cap is $17.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.80. Currently, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average volume of 25.69K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold CQP with a $35.00 price target. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.67, reflecting a -8.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cheniere Energy Partners has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.