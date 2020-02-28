A Director at Cheniere Energy (NYSE MKT: LNG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cheniere Energy (LNG – Research Report), Andrea Botta, bought shares of LNG for $251.2K.

This recent transaction increases Andrea Botta’s holding in the company by 10.79% to a total of $2.7 million. Following Andrea Botta’s last LNG Buy transaction on August 19, 2016, the stock climbed by 2.9%.

Based on Cheniere Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.81 billion and quarterly net profit of $939 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.25 billion and had a net profit of $67 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.60 and a one-year low of $45.18. LNG’s market cap is $12.2B and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.03.

Starting in November 2019, LNG received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Cheniere Energy has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.