A Director at ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at ChemoCentryx (CCXI – Research Report), Thomas A. Edwards, sold shares of CCXI for $1.53M.

Following Thomas A. Edwards’ last CCXI Sell transaction on May 18, 2016, the stock climbed by 57.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $65.43 and a one-year low of $30.72. CCXI’s market cap is $4.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -89.00. Currently, ChemoCentryx has an average volume of 296.65K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.33, reflecting a -17.8% downside.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. The company was founded by Thomas J. Schall in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.