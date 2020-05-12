A Director at Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Chart Industries (GTLS – Research Report), Douglas W. Brown, sold shares of GTLS for $149.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chart Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $321 million and quarterly net profit of $8.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $289 million and had a net profit of $900K. The company has a one-year high of $90.20 and a one-year low of $15.00. Currently, Chart Industries has an average volume of 38.64K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.50, reflecting a -20.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Chart Industries has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics, Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, and Energy and Chemicals FinFans. The Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics segment supplies engineered equipment and technology-driven process systems used in the separation, liquefaction, and purification of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Distribution and Storage Western and Eastern Hemisphere segment designs, manufactures, and services cryogenic solutions for the storage and delivery of cryogenic liquids used in industrial gas and LNG applications in different geographical regions. The Energy and Chemicals FinFans facilitates major natural gas, petrochemical processing, petroleum refining, power generation and industrial gas companies in the production of their products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, GA.