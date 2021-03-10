A Director at CF Holdings (NYSE: CF) is Selling Shares

On March 9, a Director at CF Holdings (CF – Research Report), William Davisson, sold shares of CF for $500K.

Following William Davisson’s last CF Sell transaction on May 25, 2011, the stock climbed by 24.6%.

Based on CF Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.05 billion and had a net profit of $55 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.70 and a one-year low of $19.73. CF’s market cap is $10.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.70.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.80, reflecting a -3.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on CF Holdings has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other. The Ammonia segment produces anhydrous ammonia, which is company’s most concentrated nitrogen fertilizer product as it contains 82% nitrogen. The Granular Urea segment produces granular urea, which contains 46% nitrogen. The UAN segment produces urea ammonium nitrate solution, which is a liquid fertilizer product with a nitrogen content from 28% to 32%, is produced by combining urea and ammonium nitrate. The AN segment produces ammonium nitrate, which is a nitrogen-based product with a nitrogen content between 29% and 35%. The Other segment includes diesel exhaust fluid, nitric acid, urea liquor and aqua ammonia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.