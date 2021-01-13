A Director at CF Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFBK) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at CF Bankshares (CFBK – Research Report), Robert Hoeweler, bought shares of CFBK for $105.7K.

Following this transaction Robert Hoeweler’s holding in the company was increased by 41.87% to a total of $935.4K. Following Robert Hoeweler’s last CFBK Buy transaction on February 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.5%.

Based on CF Bankshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.45 million and quarterly net profit of $10.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.54 million and had a net profit of $2.62 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.85 and a one-year low of $8.44. Currently, CF Bankshares has an average volume of 504.

Central Federal Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans, and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.