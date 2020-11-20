A Director at Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cerus (CERS – Research Report), Daniel Swisher, sold shares of CERS for $62.5K.

Following Daniel Swisher’s last CERS Sell transaction on February 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.3%.

Based on Cerus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.19 million and GAAP net loss of -$14,139,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.97 million. Currently, Cerus has an average volume of 397.15K. The company has a one-year high of $7.94 and a one-year low of $2.71.

The insider sentiment on Cerus has been neutral according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.