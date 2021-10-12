A Director at Century Casinos is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Century Casinos (CNTY – Research Report), Dinah Corbaci, exercised options to buy 6,000 CNTY shares at $5.20 a share, for a total transaction value of $31.2K.

This recent transaction increases Dinah Corbaci’s holding in the company by 28.17% to a total of $378.4K. Following Dinah Corbaci’s last CNTY Buy transaction on September 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.7%.

Based on Century Casinos’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $92.19 million and quarterly net profit of $6.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.84 and a one-year low of $4.40. CNTY’s market cap is $410 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.20.

Starting in March 2021, CNTY received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company, engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada, United States, and Poland segments include the operations of the company’s properties in their respective geographical locations. The Corporate and Other segment consists of additional business activities including concession agreements, management agreements, consulting agreements, and certain other corporate and management operations. The company was founded by Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger in 1992 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.