A Director at Central Valley Community Bancorp is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY – Research Report), Edwin Darden, exercised options to buy 10,000 CVCY shares at $6.89 a share, for a total transaction value of $68.9K.

This recent transaction increases Edwin Darden’s holding in the company by 7.57% to a total of $2.84 million. In addition to Edwin Darden, 2 other CVCY executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

CVCY’s market cap is $252.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.19. The company has a one-year high of $22.15 and a one-year low of $18.77. Currently, Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average volume of 29.54K.

The insider sentiment on Central Valley Community Bancorp has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business, personal, and online banking. It operates commercial real estate lending, SBA lending and agribusiness lending departments. The company was founded on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.