A Director at Cel-Sci (NYSE MKT: CVM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cel-Sci (CVM – Research Report), Peter Young, bought shares of CVM for $34.05K.

Following this transaction Peter Young’s holding in the company was increased by 13.63% to a total of $555.7K. Following Peter Young’s last CVM Buy transaction on February 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.00 and a one-year low of $6.35. Currently, Cel-Sci has an average volume of 254.33K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.91.

The insider sentiment on Cel-Sci has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peter Young’s trades have generated a 135.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers. LEAPS is categorized into LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza for hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 which are vaccine candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The company was founded by Maximilian de Clara on March 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.