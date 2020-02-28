A Director at Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cboe Global Markets (CBOE – Research Report), Janet Froetscher, sold shares of CBOE for $994.9K.

Following Janet Froetscher’s last CBOE Sell transaction on June 18, 2010, the stock climbed by 88.2%. In addition to Janet Froetscher, one other CBOE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $127.93 and a one-year low of $89.53. Currently, Cboe Global Markets has an average volume of 740.70K. CBOE’s market cap is $12.59B and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.04.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options. The U.S. Equities segment covers listed cash equities and ETP transaction services that occur on BZX, BYX, EDGX, and EDGA. The Futures comprises the the business of futures exchange, CFE, which includes offering for trading futures on the VIX Index and bitcoin and other futures products. The European Equities segment relates to the pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the RIE, operated by Cboe Europe Equities. The Global FX segment represents the institutional FX trading services that occur on the Cboe FX platform. The company was founded on 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.