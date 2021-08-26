A Director at CBL & Associates Properties (Other OTC: CBLAQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at CBL & Associates Properties (CBLAQ – Research Report), Matthew Dominski, sold shares of CBLAQ for $4,527.

Based on CBL & Associates Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $137 million and GAAP net loss of -$8,882,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $124 million and had a GAAP net loss of $70.23 million. Currently, CBL & Associates Properties has an average volume of 866.55K. CBLAQ’s market cap is $17.56 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.20.

The insider sentiment on CBL & Associates Properties has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.