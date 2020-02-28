A Director at CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at CBIZ (CBZ – Research Report), Todd Slotkin, sold shares of CBZ for $106.8K.

Following Todd Slotkin’s last CBZ Sell transaction on June 17, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.7%. In addition to Todd Slotkin, one other CBZ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on CBIZ’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $203 million and GAAP net loss of $1.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $199 million and had a GAAP net loss of $973K. The company has a one-year high of $28.73 and a one-year low of $19.02. CBZ’s market cap is $1.44B and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.55.

The insider sentiment on CBIZ has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CBIZ, Inc. engages in the provision of professional business services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices.