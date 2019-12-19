A Director at Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cassava Sciences (SAVA – Research Report), Sanford Robertson, bought shares of SAVA for $141.8K.

Following this transaction Sanford Robertson’s holding in the company was increased by 46.86% to a total of $401.2K. Following Sanford Robertson’s last SAVA Buy transaction on September 27, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Cassava Sciences has an average volume of 403.76K. The company has a one-year high of $2.55 and a one-year low of $0.76.

Starting in June 2019, SAVA received 11 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.