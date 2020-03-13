A Director at Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST – Research Report), David Harris, bought shares of TAST for $90.4K.

This recent transaction increases David Harris’ holding in the company by 48.55% to a total of $236.2K. This is Harris’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on REX back in April 2014

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $401 million and GAAP net loss of $9.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $308 million and had a net profit of $1.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.65 and a one-year low of $1.88. Currently, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average volume of 730.91K.

Starting in May 2019, TAST received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Craig-Hallum and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Carrols Restaurant Group has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates restaurants under the Burger King brand. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.