A Director at CarPartscom is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at CarPartscom (PRTS – Research Report), Barry Phelps, exercised options to sell 20,000 PRTS shares at $7.43 a share, for a total transaction value of $304K. The options were close to expired and Barry Phelps disposed stocks.

Following Barry Phelps’ last PRTS Sell transaction on June 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 17.4%. This is Phelps’ first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CarPartscom’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $145 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,722,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $978K. The company has a one-year high of $23.26 and a one-year low of $7.65. PRTS’s market cap is $895 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -232.50.

The insider sentiment on CarPartscom has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.