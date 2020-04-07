A Director at Carnival (NYSE: CUK) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Carnival (CUK – Research Report), Randall Weisenburger, bought shares of CUK for $10M.

This recent transaction increases Randall Weisenburger’s holding in the company by 997.19% to a total of $12.85 million.

Based on Carnival’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.78 billion and quarterly net profit of $423 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.46 billion and had a net profit of $493 million. The company has a one-year high of $55.14 and a one-year low of $7.08. CUK’s market cap is $6.39 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 1.70.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. It offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America, and Europe, Australia and Asia segments. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia and Asia segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK). The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.