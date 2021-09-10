A Director at Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Capital Southwest (CSWC – Research Report), William R. III Thomas, sold shares of CSWC for $110.8K.

Following William R. III Thomas’ last CSWC Sell transaction on January 29, 2015, the stock climbed by 18.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Capital Southwest’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.16 million and quarterly net profit of $15.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.42 million and had a net profit of $8.88 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.33 and a one-year low of $12.63. CSWC’s market cap is $615 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.67, reflecting a 4.4% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $110.8K worth of CSWC shares and purchased $136.7K worth of CSWC shares. The insider sentiment on Capital Southwest has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William R. III Thomas’ trades have generated a -9.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capital Southwest Corp. is an internally managed closed end, non-diversified management investment company. It engages in the provision of customized financing to middle market companies in the industry segment located in the United States. The company investment portfolio includes companies in the following industries: media, marketing and entertainment; distribution; retail, industrial, consumer, paper and forest products; business, upstream energy, environmental, healthcare, financial, industrial, consumer, and software and information technology services; transportation and logistics; telecommunications; and restaurants. Capital Southwest was founded on April 19, 1961 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.