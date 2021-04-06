A Director at Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cantel Medical (CMD – Research Report), Ann Berman, sold shares of CMD for $453.3K.

Following Ann Berman’s last CMD Sell transaction on August 01, 2017, the stock climbed by 9.5%. This is Berman’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on EV back in December 2019

Based on Cantel Medical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $294 million and quarterly net profit of $12.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $288 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $89.10 and a one-year low of $26.19. Currently, Cantel Medical has an average volume of 431.51K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $85.00, reflecting a -2.9% downside.

Cantel Medical Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Life Sciences, Dental and Dialysis. The Medical segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells and installs a comprehensive offering of products and services comprising a complete circle of infection prevention solutions. The Life Sciences segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells and installs water purification systems for medical, pharmaceutical and other bacteria controlled applications. The Dental segment designs, manufactures, sells, supplies and distributes a broad selection of infection prevention healthcare products, the majority of which are single-use products used by dental practitioners. The Dialysis segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells and services reprocessing systems and sterilants for dialyzers as well as dialysate concentrates and supplies utilized for renal dialysis. Cantel Medical was founded on August 16, 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, NJ.