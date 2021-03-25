A Director at Camden Property (NYSE: CPT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Camden Property (CPT – Research Report), William Paulsen, sold shares of CPT for $597.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $111.05 and a one-year low of $66.81. Currently, Camden Property has an average volume of 776.36K. CPT’s market cap is $10.69 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 87.30.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.71, reflecting a -1.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Camden Property has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William Paulsen's trades have generated a -7.3% average return based on past transactions.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.