A Director at Calix is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Calix (CALX – Research Report), Michael T. Everett, exercised options to buy 5,000 CALX shares at $10.85 a share, for a total transaction value of $54.25K. The options were close to expired and Michael T. Everett retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Michael T. Everett’s holding in the company by 2.81% to a total of $2.61 million.

Based on Calix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $102 million and GAAP net loss of -$6,944,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.97 and a one-year low of $5.60. Currently, Calix has an average volume of 631.98K.

Starting in July 2019, CALX received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Calix has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Calix, Inc. provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. It enables communication service providers to provide a wide range of revenue-generating services from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The firm focuses on communications service providers access networks with the portion of the network, which governs available bandwidth and determines the range and quality of services that can be offered to subscribers. It also develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products. The company was founded by Michael L. Hatfield and Carl E. Russo in August 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.