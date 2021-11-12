A Director at Calithera Bio (NASDAQ: CALA) is Buying Shares

On November 10, a Director at Calithera Bio (CALA – Research Report), Jonathan Drachman, bought shares of CALA for $170K.

Following this transaction Jonathan Drachman’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $174.2K. In addition to Jonathan Drachman, 2 other CALA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Calithera Bio’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3 million and GAAP net loss of -$14,311,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $20.39 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.19 and a one-year low of $0.81. CALA’s market cap is $64.58 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.00, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $43.52K worth of CALA shares and purchased $338K worth of CALA shares. The insider sentiment on Calithera Bio has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. engages in discovering and developing small molecule drugs that that target novel and critical metabolic pathway in tumor and cance-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor. The company was founded by James A. Wells and Susan M. Molineaux on March 9, 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.