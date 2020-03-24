A Director at Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Cadiz (CDZI – Research Report), Geoffrey Grant, sold shares of CDZI for $402.3K.

This is Grant’s first Sell trade following 11 Buy transactions. In addition to Geoffrey Grant, one other CDZI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $13.15 and a one-year low of $8.42. Currently, Cadiz has an average volume of 210.29K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $402.3K worth of CDZI shares and purchased $16.9M worth of CDZI shares. The insider sentiment on Cadiz has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cadiz, Inc. is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage. The company was founded by Keith Brackpool in 1983 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.