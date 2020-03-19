A Director at Caci International (NYSE: CACI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Caci International (CACI – Research Report), Michael A. Daniels, bought shares of CACI for $24.99K.

This is Daniels’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on MRCY back in September 2019 This recent transaction increases Michael A. Daniels’ holding in the company by 1.82% to a total of $1.24 million.

Based on Caci International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and quarterly net profit of $79.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a net profit of $68.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $288.59 and a one-year low of $156.15. CACI’s market cap is $4.22B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.13.

Seven different firms, including Barclays and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $43.53K worth of CACI shares and purchased $24.99K worth of CACI shares. The insider sentiment on Caci International has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.