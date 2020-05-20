A Director at Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP – Research Report), Barbara Klein, sold shares of CCMP for $845.5K.

Following Barbara Klein’s last CCMP Sell transaction on June 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 30.3%. In addition to Barbara Klein, one other CCMP executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cabot Microelectronics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $284 million and quarterly net profit of $32.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $265 million and had a net profit of $27.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $169.13 and a one-year low of $85.26. CCMP’s market cap is $3.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 55.40.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.75, reflecting a -0.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cabot Microelectronics has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.