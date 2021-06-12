A Director at Bsquare (NASDAQ: BSQR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Bsquare (BSQR – Research Report), Andrew Stanley Guy Harries, sold shares of BSQR for $40.95K.

The company has a one-year high of $11.83 and a one-year low of $1.10. Currently, Bsquare has an average volume of 322.76K. BSQR’s market cap is $34.86 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -15.30.

The insider sentiment on Bsquare has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BSQUARE Corp. provides software, embedded and engineering services. The firm’s services include data science, Internet of Things (IoT) services, applications, and connected solutions. It operates through the following segments: Partner Solutions, and Edge to Cloud. The Partner Solutions segment engages in Microsoft OS distribution and technology partner and technical expertise in OS image development, device software development and testing, and embedded and mobile operating systems design. The Edge to Cloud segment engages in device software development and testing, with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Service cloud development and operation, modular suite of IoT development components. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.