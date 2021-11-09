A Director at Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC – Research Report), Britton Murdoch, sold shares of BMTC for $532.6K.

Following Britton Murdoch’s last BMTC Sell transaction on August 16, 2018, the stock climbed by 4.6%. In addition to Britton Murdoch, one other BMTC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Bryn Mawr Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $57.47 million and quarterly net profit of $18.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.94 million and had a net profit of $13.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.29 and a one-year low of $27.48. Currently, Bryn Mawr Bank has an average volume of 42.08K.

The insider sentiment on Bryn Mawr Bank has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.