A Director at Bruker is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Bruker (BRKR – Research Report), Richard Packer, exercised options to sell 18,000 BRKR shares at $13.78 a share, for a total transaction value of $885.1K. The options were close to expired and Richard Packer disposed stocks.

Following Richard Packer’s last BRKR Sell transaction on November 26, 2018, the stock climbed by 17.1%. This is Packer’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

Based on Bruker’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $521 million and quarterly net profit of $61.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $467 million and had a net profit of $43.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.23 and a one-year low of $26.10. Currently, Bruker has an average volume of 452.16K.

The insider sentiment on Bruker has been neutral according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Packer's trades have generated a 30.0% average return based on past transactions.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.