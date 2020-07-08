A Director at BRT Realty (NYSE: BRT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at BRT Realty (BRT – Research Report), Jonathan H. Simon, bought shares of BRT for $4,483.

The company has a one-year high of $18.75 and a one-year low of $6.00. BRT’s market cap is $178 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 552.50.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. It operates through the Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate business segments. The Multi-Family Real Estate segment comprises of the ownership, operation, and development of multi family properties. The Other Real Estate segment includes activities related to the ownership, operation, and development of other real estate assets. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.