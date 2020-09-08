A Director at Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Brinker International (EAT – Research Report), George Mrkonic, sold shares of EAT for $136.6K.

Following George Mrkonic’s last EAT Sell transaction on February 10, 2016, the stock climbed by 5.8%. In addition to George Mrkonic, 7 other EAT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $49.61 and a one-year low of $7.00. EAT’s market cap is $2.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 73.70.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.79, reflecting a 13.5% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.23M worth of EAT shares and purchased $17.3K worth of EAT shares. The insider sentiment on Brinker International has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

George Mrkonic’s trades have generated a -12.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.