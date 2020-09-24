A Director at Brightcove is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Brightcove (BCOV – Research Report), Deborah Besemer, exercised options to buy 6,000 BCOV shares at $5.90 a share, for a total transaction value of $35.4K.

Following this transaction Deborah Besemer’s holding in the company was increased by 5.07% to a total of $1.24 million. Following Deborah Besemer’s last BCOV Buy transaction on November 09, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

Based on Brightcove’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $47.93 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,295,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.36 and a one-year low of $5.44. Currently, Brightcove has an average volume of 104.49K.

Starting in October 2019, BCOV received 11 Buy ratings in a row.

Deborah Besemer's trades have generated a 1.7% average return based on past transactions.

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. It enables customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.