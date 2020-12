A Director at Briggs & Stratton (Other OTC: BGGSQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Briggs & Stratton (BGGSQ – Research Report), Brian C. Walker, sold shares of BGGSQ for $1,500.

This is Walker’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on MLHR back in July 2018 In addition to Brian C. Walker, one other BGGSQ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $6.91 and a one-year low of $0.09. BGGSQ’s market cap is $4.63 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.00.

The insider sentiment on Briggs & Stratton has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Briggs & Stratton Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of gasoline engines and outdoor powered equipment. It operates through Engines and Products segments. The Engines segment produces four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines which are used in the production of walk-behind and riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers. The Products segment comprises lawn and garden power equipment, turf care products, portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, and job site products. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.