A Director at Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Boston Properties (BXP – Research Report), Carol Einiger, bought shares of BXP for $488K.

This recent transaction increases Carol Einiger’s holding in the company by 200% to a total of $970.3K. In addition to Carol Einiger, 5 other BXP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Boston Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $760 million and quarterly net profit of $143 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $702 million and had a net profit of $151 million. The company has a one-year high of $147.83 and a one-year low of $108.11. Currently, Boston Properties has an average volume of 802.92K.

Seven different firms, including Argus Research and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $13.11M worth of BXP shares and purchased $980K worth of BXP shares. The insider sentiment on Boston Properties has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, and owns aportfolio of Class A properties.