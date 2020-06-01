A Director at Booz Allen (NYSE: BAH) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Booz Allen (BAH – Research Report), Gretchen Mcclain, sold shares of BAH for $156.3K.

Following Gretchen Mcclain’s last BAH Sell transaction on August 23, 2018, the stock climbed by 31.0%. This is Mcclain’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on AME back in December 2019

Based on Booz Allen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion and quarterly net profit of $139 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.78 billion and had a net profit of $89.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $82.00 and a one-year low of $54.37. Currently, Booz Allen has an average volume of 933.79K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.71, reflecting a -5.1% downside.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.