A Director at Bok Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Bok Financial (BOKF – Research Report), Fred Ball, sold shares of BOKF for $24.34K.

In addition to Fred Ball, 2 other BOKF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bok Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $547 million and quarterly net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $534 million and had a net profit of $108 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.72 and a one-year low of $72.29. BOKF’s market cap is $5.7B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.49.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.02M worth of BOKF shares and purchased $188.6K worth of BOKF shares. The insider sentiment on Bok Financial has been negative according to 115 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management.