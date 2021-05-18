A Director at Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) is Selling Shares

On May 17, a Director at Boise Cascade (BCC – Research Report), Steven Cooper, sold shares of BCC for $639.6K.

In addition to Steven Cooper, 3 other BCC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Boise Cascade’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.82 billion and quarterly net profit of $149 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $12.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.35 and a one-year low of $30.10. Currently, Boise Cascade has an average volume of 587.19K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $62.50, reflecting a 10.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Boise Cascade has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Steven Cooper’s trades have generated a -5.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Boise Cascade Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vertically-integrated wood products and building materials. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes and sells broad line of building materials, including engineered wood products, oriented strand board, plywood, lumber, and general line items such as siding, metal products, insulation, roofing, and composite decking. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.