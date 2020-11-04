A Director at Blueprint Medicines is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Blueprint Medicines (BPMC – Research Report), Charles Rowland, exercised options to sell 10,000 BPMC shares at $9.46 a share, for a total transaction value of $989K.

Following Charles Rowland’s last BPMC Sell transaction on June 24, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $108.51 and a one-year low of $43.29. Currently, Blueprint Medicines has an average volume of 539.46K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.72.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.69, reflecting a -10.7% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy BPMC with a $122.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $989K worth of BPMC shares and purchased $116.7K worth of BPMC shares. The insider sentiment on Blueprint Medicines has been positive according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.