A Director at Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ: BKEP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Blueknight Energy (BKEP – Research Report), Steven M. Bradshaw, bought shares of BKEP for $8,150.

This recent transaction increases Steven M. Bradshaw’s holding in the company by 2.99% to a total of $285.4K. Following Steven M. Bradshaw’s last BKEP Buy transaction on March 16, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Based on Blueknight Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.08 million and quarterly net profit of $81.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.66 million and had a net profit of $0. BKEP’s market cap is $169 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.20. The company has a one-year high of $4.26 and a one-year low of $1.20.

The insider sentiment on Blueknight Energy has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the provision of integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services. The Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers liquid asphalt cement and residual fuel oil terminalling services at its terminalling facilities. The Crude Oil Terminalling Services segment provides crude oil terminalling services at its terminalling facility. The Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment manages pipeline systems that gather crude oil purchased by its customers and transports it to refiners, to common carrier pipelines for ultimate delivery to refiners, terminalling facilities, and others. The Crude Oil Trucking Services segment owns and leases tanker trucks to gather crude oil for its customers at remote wellhead locations generally not covered by pipeline and gathering systems and to transport the crude oil to aggregation points and terminalling facilities located along pipeline gathering and transportation systems. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.