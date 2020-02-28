A Director at BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC – Research Report), Wruble Brian, bought shares of TCPC for $129.6K.

Following this transaction Wruble Brian F’s holding in the company was increased by 200% to a total of $523.6K. Following Wruble Brian F’s last TCPC Buy transaction on January 31, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

Currently, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average volume of 357.62K. TCPC’s market cap is $769.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.15. The company has a one-year high of $14.80 and a one-year low of $12.80.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.