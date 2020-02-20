A Director at Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Black Knight (BKI – Research Report), Richard Massey, sold shares of BKI for $839.6K.

Following Richard Massey’s last BKI Sell transaction on June 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 15.5%. This is Massey’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on CNNE back in October 2019

Based on Black Knight’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $300 million and quarterly net profit of $12.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $285 million and had a net profit of $42.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $76.44 and a one-year low of $51.05. BKI’s market cap is $11.38B and the company has a P/E ratio of 93.05.

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.