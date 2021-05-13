A Director at BioCryst (NASDAQ: BCRX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at BioCryst (BCRX – Research Report), George Abercrombie, sold shares of BCRX for $88.9K.

This is Abercrombie’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. Following George Abercrombie’s last BCRX Sell transaction on March 31, 2014, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

Based on BioCryst’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.06 million and GAAP net loss of -$64,284,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $37.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.24 and a one-year low of $3.30. BCRX’s market cap is $2.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.10.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.33, reflecting a -23.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on BioCryst has been neutral according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. designs, optimizes and develops novel small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. Its drug candidates include rapivab, alpivab, rapiacta, peramiflu, BCX7353, BCX9930, BCX9250, Galidesivir, and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.