A Director at Bio-Techne is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Bio-Techne (TECH – Research Report), John L. Higgins, exercised options to sell 5,000 TECH shares at $61.46 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.03M.

This is Higgins’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on LGND back in July 2019 Following John L. Higgins’ last TECH Sell transaction on June 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bio-Techne’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $185 million and quarterly net profit of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a net profit of $17.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $223.29 and a one-year low of $178.28. TECH’s market cap is $7.89B and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.09.

The insider sentiment on Bio-Techne has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, Diagnostics, and Corporate.