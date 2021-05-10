A Director at Big 5 Sporting Goods is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV – Research Report), Jennifer Holden Dunbar, exercised options to sell 9,500 BGFV shares at $17.50 a share, for a total transaction value of $282.7K.

Following Jennifer Holden Dunbar’s last BGFV Sell transaction on May 09, 2017, the stock climbed by 19.3%. In addition to Jennifer Holden Dunbar, 4 other BGFV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Big 5 Sporting Goods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $291 million and quarterly net profit of $21.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a net profit of $356K. The company has a one-year high of $30.63 and a one-year low of $1.08. BGFV’s market cap is $677 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.10.

The insider sentiment on Big 5 Sporting Goods has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. The company was founded by Maurie I. Liff, Harry A. Liff, and Robert W. Miller in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.