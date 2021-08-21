A Director at BGSF (NYSE: BGSF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at BGSF (BGSF – Research Report), Richard L. Jr. Baum, bought shares of BGSF for $3,836.

Following Richard L. Jr. Baum’s last BGSF Buy transaction on November 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.2%.

Based on BGSF’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $74.39 million and quarterly net profit of $3.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.91 and a one-year low of $7.41. Currently, BGSF has an average volume of 30.80K.

The insider sentiment on BGSF has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BG Staffing, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis. The Light Industrial segment provides field talent to manufacturing, distribution, and logistics client partners needing a flexible workforce. The company was founded on August 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.