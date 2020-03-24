A Director at Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Beazer Homes (BZH – Research Report), Stephen Zelnak, sold shares of BZH for $2.16M.

This is Zelnak’s first Sell trade following 11 Buy transactions. This is Zelnak’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on MLM back in August 2018

Based on Beazer Homes’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $418 million and quarterly net profit of $2.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $402 million and had a net profit of $7.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.23 and a one-year low of $4.39. Currently, Beazer Homes has an average volume of 511.46K.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia. The Southeast segment includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.