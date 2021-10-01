A Director at BCB Bancorp is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at BCB Bancorp (BCBP – Research Report), Mark D. Hogan, exercised options to buy 4,500 BCBP shares at $8.93 a share, for a total transaction value of $40.19K. The options were close to expired and Mark D. Hogan retained stocks.

Following Mark D. Hogan’s last BCBP Buy transaction on December 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.7%. In addition to Mark D. Hogan, 6 other BCBP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BCB Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $26.51 million and quarterly net profit of $8.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.1 million and had a net profit of $2.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.15 and a one-year low of $7.82. BCBP’s market cap is $251 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.60.

The insider sentiment on BCB Bancorp has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark D. Hogan’s trades have generated a 25.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of BCB Community Bank. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of the Bank. The company offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans. It also provides deposit products such as savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its retail and commercial banking services includes wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, safe deposit boxes, a night depository, bond coupon redemption and automated teller services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.