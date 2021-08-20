A Director at Ball (NYSE: BLL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ball (BLL – Research Report), Georgia Nelson, bought shares of BLL for $269.1K.

Following Georgia Nelson’s last BLL Buy transaction on August 09, 2016, the stock climbed by 52.3%. Following this transaction Georgia Nelson’s holding in the company was increased by 50% to a total of $816.4K.

Based on Ball’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.46 billion and quarterly net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.8 billion and had a net profit of $94 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.76 and a one-year low of $75.00. BLL’s market cap is $29.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.20.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.60, reflecting a -8.9% downside. Four different firms, including Atlantic Equities and Bank of America Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.06M worth of BLL shares and purchased $2.49M worth of BLL shares. The insider sentiment on Ball has been neutral according to 157 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Colorado-based Ball Corp. was founded in 1880 and provides aluminum packaging products to the beverage, personal care, automotive, paint, healthcare, and household products industries. It operates in four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace.