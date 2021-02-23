A Director at Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Badger Meter (BMI – Research Report), Gail Lione, bought shares of BMI for $216.8K.

Following Gail Lione’s last BMI Buy transaction on February 22, 2012, the stock climbed by 91.2%. This recent transaction increases Gail Lione’s holding in the company by 72.34% to a total of $1.84 million.

Based on Badger Meter’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $112 million and quarterly net profit of $13.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a net profit of $12.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $109.19 and a one-year low of $41.50. BMI’s market cap is $3.1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 61.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.12M worth of BMI shares and purchased $216.8K worth of BMI shares. The insider sentiment on Badger Meter has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Badger Meter, Inc. engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities. Flow Instrumentation products includes meters and valves sold worldwide to various industries for water and other fluids. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.